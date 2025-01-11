Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against the Devils on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his past five starts, going 3-2-0 with a 1.81 GAA and a .940 save percentage in that span. He's 18-12-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 31 outings overall. The Devils rank 11th in goals per game with 3.16.

