Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start Saturday

Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against the Devils on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his past five starts, going 3-2-0 with a 1.81 GAA and a .940 save percentage in that span. He's 18-12-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 31 outings overall. The Devils rank 11th in goals per game with 3.16.