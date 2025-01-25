Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy will attempt to rebound after stopping just 19 of 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Tuesday. He's 20-14-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2024-25. The Red Wings are tied for 23rd in goals per game with 2.81.

