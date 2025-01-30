Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Vasilevskiy (illness) will start at home versus the Kings on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy was unable to suit up Tuesday, but it appears he's healthy enough to take Thursday's start. Jonas Johansson (lower body) is out, while Matt Tomkins will fill in as the backup. Vasilevskiy has a favorable matchup, as the Kings have scored two or fewer goals in 10 of their last 11 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
