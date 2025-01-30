Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start Thursday

Vasilevskiy (illness) will start at home versus the Kings on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy was unable to suit up Tuesday, but it appears he's healthy enough to take Thursday's start. Jonas Johansson (lower body) is out, while Matt Tomkins will fill in as the backup. Vasilevskiy has a favorable matchup, as the Kings have scored two or fewer goals in 10 of their last 11 games.