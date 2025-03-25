Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start Tuesday

Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has a 33-19-3 record, 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage in 55 appearances in 2024-25. He saw his three-game winning streak end when he stopped 26 of 29 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to Vegas in his last start Sunday. Pittsburgh ranks 18th in goals per game with 2.94.