Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has a 33-19-3 record, 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage in 55 appearances in 2024-25. He saw his three-game winning streak end when he stopped 26 of 29 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to Vegas in his last start Sunday. Pittsburgh ranks 18th in goals per game with 2.94.

