Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off Wednesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll start on the road against Colorado.

Vasilevskiy has earned wins in his last two starts, posting a 0.97 GAA and .971 save percentage over those outings. He'll attempt to stay hot against the Avalanche, who have averaged 3.60 goals per game over 10 contests this year.