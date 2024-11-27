Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Set to start Wednesday

Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Washington on Wednesday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has a 10-6-1 record, 2.24 GAA and .915 save percentage in 17 appearances in 2024-25. He's coming off an 8-2 victory over the Avalanche on Monday in which he stopped 23 of 25 shots. Washington is tied for first offensively with 4.05 goals per game, though the Capitals are a bit less of a scoring juggernaut without Alex Ovechkin (lower leg).