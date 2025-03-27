Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Sixth shutout of season

Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in an 8-0 win over Utah on Thursday.

It was his sixth shutout and 35th win of the season. Vasilevskiy is duking it out with Connor Hellebuyck for the Vezina hardware. He is 35-19-3 with a 2.18 GAA and .921 save percentage. Vasy's GAA is third overall, and his save percentage is second in the league. His six shutouts tie him with Hellebuyck for the NHL lead in that category.