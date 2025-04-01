Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Sixth win in last seven starts

Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

The only goal that beat him was a Bo Horvat shortie under the blocker on a first-period 2-on-1. Vasilevskiy's Vezina-quality season continues with his third-straight win and sixth in his last seven starts. Two of those six wins have been by shutout. Overall, Vasilevskiy is 36-19-3 with a 2.16 GAA (third-best in the NHL) and .922 save percentage (second-best).