Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Slated to start Saturday

Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, indicating he will get the home start versus Dallas on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy will vie for his fourth straight win and continue his recent dominance. The Russian netminder has allowed only four goals in his last four games while stopping 99 shots. Vasilevskiy is 9-5-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .919 save percentage this season. The Stars sit third in the Central Division with a 12-6-0 record.