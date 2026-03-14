Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Slated to start Saturday
Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Carolina on Saturday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 25 shots en route to a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday. He improved to 30-11-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 44 outings this campaign. Carolina is tied for sixth in goals per game with 3.46 this season.
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