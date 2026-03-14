Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Carolina on Saturday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 25 shots en route to a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday. He improved to 30-11-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 44 outings this campaign. Carolina is tied for sixth in goals per game with 3.46 this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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