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Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Slated to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Vasilevskiy is scheduled to guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy picked up a win over the Kraken on Tuesday, stopping 16 of 18 shots in that contest. He has alternated wins and losses over his last four outings, giving up a total of 10 goals in that span. The Canucks are the worst team in the league, so Vasilevskiy has a good chance to put in a good performance.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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