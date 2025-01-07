Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Snaps four-game winless streak

Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

He allowed a rare softie to Andrei Svechnikov in the second period, but he was otherwise strong. Vasilevskiy had lost four straight games and to lesser lights including the Habs, Sharks and Ducks. Still, he's 17-12-1 in 30 starts with a 2.36 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Vasilevskiy is a top-10 goaltender this season, and the Bolts are in the top Wild Card spot in the East. You know what to do.