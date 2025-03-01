Andrei Vasilevskiy News: So close to second straight shutout

Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Saturday.

Vasievskiy came within 3:59 of his second straight shutout, but Alex Ovechkin ripped his 884th career goal from the slot through a screen. Over his last 10 games, Vasilevskiy has a 9-0-1 record with a 1.61 GAA, a .947 save percentage and two shutouts. The 4 Nations Face-Off break gave him a boost -- he has won all four starts since then, and he's allowed just three goals.