Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Some struggles in Game 1 OT loss
Vasilevskiy made 15 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.
Vasilevskiy allowed three power-play goals, including three to Juraj Slafkovsky. The winner, which came off Slafkovsky's stick, found space glove-side inside the post. Vasilevskiy's angle was off on the shot; that's not something that happens often. He was outgoalied by opponent Jakub Dobes on Sunday. Vasilevskiy has struggled the last three postseasons, and the Bolts have seen Round 1 losses each of those years (once to the Maple Leafs, twice to the Panthers). The netminder had an exceptional regular season, but he still needs to exorcise his recent playoff demons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 154 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 118 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Top NHL Fantasy Performers This Season9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More