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Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Some struggles in Game 1 OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 8:47pm

Vasilevskiy made 15 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.

Vasilevskiy allowed three power-play goals, including three to Juraj Slafkovsky. The winner, which came off Slafkovsky's stick, found space glove-side inside the post. Vasilevskiy's angle was off on the shot; that's not something that happens often. He was outgoalied by opponent Jakub Dobes on Sunday. Vasilevskiy has struggled the last three postseasons, and the Bolts have seen Round 1 losses each of those years (once to the Maple Leafs, twice to the Panthers). The netminder had an exceptional regular season, but he still needs to exorcise his recent playoff demons.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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