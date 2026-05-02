Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Stands on head to force Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Vasilevskiy made 30 saves Friday in the Lightning's 1-0 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The Vezina Trophy finalist simply refused to let Tampa Bay's season end, producing his eighth career playoff shutout and first of this postseason in a dazzling performance. Through six games in the series against the Habs -- four of which have gone to overtime -- Vasilevskiy sports a 2.20 GAA and .905 save percentage, and he may need to come up big again in Game 7 on Sunday if the Bolts are going to get through to the second round.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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