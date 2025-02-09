Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting again Sunday

Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against Montreal on Sunday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has won his last three outings, stopping 86 of 93 shots. He made 34 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over Detroit. Vasilevskiy has a 24-15-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.30 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 42 appearances this season. Montreal sits 17th in the league with 2.87 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 4-0 to New Jersey on Saturday.