Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against Montreal on Sunday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has won his last three outings, stopping 86 of 93 shots. He made 34 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over Detroit. Vasilevskiy has a 24-15-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.30 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 42 appearances this season. Montreal sits 17th in the league with 2.87 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 4-0 to New Jersey on Saturday.

