Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting against Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal versus the Devils on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy ended a three-game skid Thursday with a 4-1 win over the Jets, stopping 23 of 24 shots to earn his 300th career win. The 30-year-old will take on another hot opponent in the Devils, who have scored 22 goals over their last six games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
