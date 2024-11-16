Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting against Devils
Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal versus the Devils on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Vasilevskiy ended a three-game skid Thursday with a 4-1 win over the Jets, stopping 23 of 24 shots to earn his 300th career win. The 30-year-old will take on another hot opponent in the Devils, who have scored 22 goals over their last six games.
