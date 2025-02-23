Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease versus the Kraken on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has stopped 118 of 128 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 25-15-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 43 appearances this season. Seattle sits 15th in the league with 2.93 goals per game in 2024-25 and won 2-1 against Florida on Saturday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now