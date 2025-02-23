Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting against Seattle
Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease versus the Kraken on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has stopped 118 of 128 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 25-15-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 43 appearances this season. Seattle sits 15th in the league with 2.93 goals per game in 2024-25 and won 2-1 against Florida on Saturday.
