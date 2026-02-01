Vasilevskiy is at the top of his game, as he's won each of his last five starts while posting an exceptional 0.79 GAA and a .965 save percentage during that time. The Bruins are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, but they will be without Elias Lindholm (upper body) and Pavel Zacha (upper body) on Sunday. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy won his lone start outdoors at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 26, 2022, turning aside 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win over the Predators. This will be the Bruins' sixth game playing in the elements -- they are 4-1-0 throughout their history in outdoor games.