Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting in Boston

Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against Boston on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has lost his last two outings, surrendering seven goals on 55 shots. He has a 30-18-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.29 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 51 appearances this season. Boston sits 25th in the league with 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25.