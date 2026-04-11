Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vasilevskiy will guard the road cage in Boston on Saturday, per Russ Macias of The Hockey News.

Vasilevskiy is having another outstanding season, posting a 37-15-4 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 56 starts in 2025-26. The Bruins are 12th in NHL scoring, generating 3.29 goals per game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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