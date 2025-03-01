Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting in goal Saturday

Vasilevskiy will guard the visiting crease in Washington on Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Vasilevskiy has won seven straight contests, culminating in a 27-save shutout over Calgary on Thursday. Vasilevskiy is 28-15-3 with four shutouts, a sparkling 2.21 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Capitals are generating 3.63 goals per game, tops in the NHL this season.