Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting in goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Vasilevskiy will guard the visiting crease in Washington on Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Vasilevskiy has won seven straight contests, culminating in a 27-save shutout over Calgary on Thursday. Vasilevskiy is 28-15-3 with four shutouts, a sparkling 2.21 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Capitals are generating 3.63 goals per game, tops in the NHL this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
