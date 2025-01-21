Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting in Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Jonas Johansson played in Monday's 5-3 loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy has a 20-13-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.35 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 35 appearances. Montreal is tied for 12th in the league with 3.04 goals per game in 2024-25.

