Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting in St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Blues.

Vasilevskiy's three-game winning streak ended in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota on Friday. He has a 6-4-0 record with one shutout, a 2.54 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 10 appearances this campaign. St. Louis ranks 24th in the league with 2.67 goals per game in 2024-25.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning

