Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Vasilevskiy will defend the road net versus the Canucks on Sunday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 20-save effort in Thursday's 8-1 win over San Jose. He has posted a record of 11-8-1 with two shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per game in 2024-25.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now