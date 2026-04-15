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Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Rangers.

Vasilevskiy has been effective over six starts in April, going 4-2-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .912 save percentage. He'll get a final tune-up during Wednesday's regular-season finale, and he's slated to operate as the Lightning's No. 1 netminder once the postseason gets underway.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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