Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy received a full day off Friday, so it's no surprise he'll take the second half of a back-to-back. The Maple Leafs have averaged 2.95 goals per game, but they'll get Auston Matthews back from injury Saturday. Vasilevskiy has lost two of his last four starts, allowing 13 goals in that span.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
