Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Vasilevskiy will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Thursday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vasilevskiy had his eight-game winning streak halted Monday in a 2-1 loss in Florida. Vasilevskiy has been outstanding this season, reestablishing himself as a top-three NHL goaltender. The 30-year-old Russian is 29-16-3 with four shutouts, a sparkling 2.18 GAA and an impressive .923 save percentage across 48 starts this season. The Sabres are averaging 3.15 goals per game in 2024-25, 12th in the NHL.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
