Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Starting Thursday

Vasilevskiy will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Thursday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vasilevskiy had his eight-game winning streak halted Monday in a 2-1 loss in Florida. Vasilevskiy has been outstanding this season, reestablishing himself as a top-three NHL goaltender. The 30-year-old Russian is 29-16-3 with four shutouts, a sparkling 2.18 GAA and an impressive .923 save percentage across 48 starts this season. The Sabres are averaging 3.15 goals per game in 2024-25, 12th in the NHL.