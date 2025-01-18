Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Stellar in Saturday's victory

Vasilevskiy turned aside 39 of 40 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Vasilevskiy turned in one of his better performances of the season Saturday, as it was only the second time in 2024-25 that he's faced at least 40 shots. The 30-year-old has won back-to-back games and four of his last six. The Big Cat has stopped 212 of 230 shots on net while posting a 4-3-1 record through eight appearances in January. On the season, the Russian netminder is 20-13-2 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA through 35 starts.