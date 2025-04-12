Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tagged with another OT loss

Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 26 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Vasilevskiy has suffered back-to-back overtime losses, as he also stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 4-3 OT defeat to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. It's safe to say the 30-year-old star netminder isn't ending the regular season in the best run of form. He's dropped three of his last four appearances, going 1-1-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .904 save percentage over that span, but it seems this is nothing more than a rough patch. Over his last 10 games, Vasilevskiy has gone 6-2-2 with a 1.78 GAA and an impressive .930 save percentage.