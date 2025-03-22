Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against Vegas on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Brandon Halverson plays in Saturday's road game versus Utah. The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy has a 33-18-3 record with five shutouts, a 2.23 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 54 appearances this season. Vegas sits sixth in the league with 3.32 goals per game in 2024-25.

