Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Thursday

Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site, and he's slated to protect the home crease versus Boston on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy has been sharp in his last 11 games, going 7-4-0 with a 2.12 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The 30-year-old goaltender is 18-5-2 with a pair of shutouts this season. The Bruins are averaging only 2.58 goals per game this season, 29th in the NHL.