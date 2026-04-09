Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Thursday

Vasilevskiy will be between the visiting pipes in Montreal on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Vasilevskiy is likely the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, as the netminder is 37-14-4 with a 2.32 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 55 starts this season. The Canadiens are sixth in NHL scoring, generating 3.45 goals per game.