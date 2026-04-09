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Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Vasilevskiy will be between the visiting pipes in Montreal on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Vasilevskiy is likely the odds-on favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, as the netminder is 37-14-4 with a 2.32 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 55 starts this season. The Canadiens are sixth in NHL scoring, generating 3.45 goals per game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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