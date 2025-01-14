Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Vasilevskiy will defend the road net versus the Bruins on Tuesday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 23-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey. He has posted a record of 18-12-2 with two shutouts, a 2.33 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. Boston sits 28th in the league with 2.58 goals per game in 2024-25.

