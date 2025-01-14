Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will defend the road net versus the Bruins on Tuesday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 23-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey. He has posted a record of 18-12-2 with two shutouts, a 2.33 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. Boston sits 28th in the league with 2.58 goals per game in 2024-25.