Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Vasilevskiy is slated to patrol the home blue paint versus Ottawa on Tuesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy is 1-2-1 in his last four starts -- he made 33 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders. Ottawa is coming off a 5-2 win over Nashville on Monday and is generating 2.87 goals per game this season, which ranks 19th in the NHL.

