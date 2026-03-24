Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will start in Tuesday's home matchup against the Wild, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Following Sunday's game of rest, Vasilevskiy will return to action and look to continue his recent success. Over his last five outings, he's been elite with a 4-1-0 record, a 2.01 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Overall, the 31-year-old superstar has a 33-12-3 record, a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. He'll face the Wild, who profile as a relatively difficult matchup with 3.23 goals per game this season, which ranks 12th in the league.