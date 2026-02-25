Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Wednesday
Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has gone 17 games without a regulation loss, going 16-0-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .923 save percentage in that span. He won eight in a row prior to the Olympic break, which is all that seems able to slow him down this season. He's got a favorable matchup in this one as he looks to pick up where he left off.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions2 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 1313 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 520 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More