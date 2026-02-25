Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tending twine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has gone 17 games without a regulation loss, going 16-0-1 with a 1.90 GAA and a .923 save percentage in that span. He won eight in a row prior to the Olympic break, which is all that seems able to slow him down this season. He's got a favorable matchup in this one as he looks to pick up where he left off.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
20 days ago