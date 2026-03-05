Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Third straight loss
Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
Vasilevskiy has lost three straight games and allowed 12 goals in that span. The Bolts have lost four straight. We're not concerned. Vasilevskiy is 28-10-3 with a 2.28 GAA and .914 save percentage in 41 games this season.
