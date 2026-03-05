Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Third straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Vasilevskiy has lost three straight games and allowed 12 goals in that span. The Bolts have lost four straight. We're not concerned. Vasilevskiy is 28-10-3 with a 2.28 GAA and .914 save percentage in 41 games this season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago