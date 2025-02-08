Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Third straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 5:51pm

Vasilevskiy made 34 saves in a 6-3 win over Detroit on Saturday.

He got a lot of support from his teammates, who scored four goals in the first 15:13 of the first period. Vasilevskiy was beaten by Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, and he was peppered all game long. Vasilevskiy was the difference-maker on Saturday, as the ice was tilted toward him. It was his third straight win and fourth in his last five games (4-0-1).

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now