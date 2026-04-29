Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Too many shaky playoff performances

Vasilevskiy made 21 saves Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Montreal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Vasilevskiy had another shaky postseason performance, this time on the day he was announced as a Vezina Trophy finalist for the league's best netminder. He's a six-time nominee for the honor and one-time winner (2018-19). But Vasilevskiy's postseason struggles since 2022 seem to be haunting him. All three goals were a touch queasy. The first came just three minutes in and to a player who'd been a healthy scratch for the first four games. He allowed the second just 11 seconds after his team had scored to tie the game 1-1. And the winner trickled through Vasilevskiy to seal the win. He's now 6-15 with a 3.20 GAA and .881 save percentage in 21 starts in the last four postseasons. He can still change his playoff story, but it needs to start now. The Bolts face elimination in Game 6 in Montreal.