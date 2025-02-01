Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Tough loss in overtime

Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Tony DeAngelo beat him on a breakaway 33 seconds into the extra frame to take the win. Vasilevskiy has a sparkling 2.30 GAA and .918 save percentage, but he's also just 3-3-2 in his last eight outings. We're not overly concerned with the win-loss record -- Vasy is one of the NHL's best, and his ratios reflect that.