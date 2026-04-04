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Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Victorious in tight contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:59pm

Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in a 3-1 win over Boston on Saturday.

The game was tight; it was tied until the 14:29 mark of the third period. It was Vasilevskiy's league-leading 37th win. The game could be a preview of the first round of the postseason. Boston currently sits in the first wild-card spot. Vasilevskiy could use a rest heading into the postseason, but the team is just two points ahead of the Sabres for the top spot in the Atlantic. He may have to rely on the rest he got during the Olympic break as the team works to make sure they get the best matchup come playoff time.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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