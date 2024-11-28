Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Win slips away Wednesday

Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

The Lightning handed their star goalie a lead in every period, but Vasilevskiy couldn't make any of them stick, although there wasn't much he could do on Tom Wilson's game-winner late in the third. The five goals allowed tied his season high, and the performance continued a roller-coaster November for Vasilevskiy that has seen him go 4-4-1 in nine starts with a 2.33 GAA and .909 save percentage.