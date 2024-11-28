Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Win slips away Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

The Lightning handed their star goalie a lead in every period, but Vasilevskiy couldn't make any of them stick, although there wasn't much he could do on Tom Wilson's game-winner late in the third. The five goals allowed tied his season high, and the performance continued a roller-coaster November for Vasilevskiy that has seen him go 4-4-1 in nine starts with a 2.33 GAA and .909 save percentage.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now