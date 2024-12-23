Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Winning streak snapped Sunday

Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Vasilevskiy saw the end of his three-game winning streak Sunday, but that shouldn't take away the fact that he's been playing at a very high level in recent weeks. Since the beginning of December, the 30-year-old Russian netminder has gone 5-2-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a .819 save percentage across seven appearances. He owns a 2.41 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 26 starts in 2024-25,