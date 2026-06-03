Andrew Agozzino News: Joining Swiss team

Agozzino inked a one-year contract with Swiss team EHC Biel-Bienne on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Agozzino spent the 2025-26 campaign under contract with Utah, appearing in just two games for the Mammoth in which he recorded four hits and one block while averaging 6:08 of ice time. The veteran winger was significantly more productive in the minors, producing 19 goals and 20 assists in 56 games for AHL Tucson. The 35-year-old has three goals and 12 points in 53 NHL regular-season games.