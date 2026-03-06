Andrew Basha News: Adds three points Friday

Basha scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 8-4 win over Red Deer on Friday.

Basha has scored in four straight games and has four goals and six assists in that span. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 13 straight contests for the Tigers. Overall, he's up to 14 goals, 41 points and a plus-19 rating over 26 appearances since returning to Medicine Hat in January.