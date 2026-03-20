Andrew Basha headshot

Andrew Basha News: Another three-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Basha scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 9-3 win over Red Deer on Friday.

Basha is trying to make three-point Fridays a thing -- His production in this game matched his previous two Friday appearances. He's gone scoreless in three other contests in that span. The Flames prospect is up to 16 goals, 47 points and a plus-22 rating through 31 outings overall this season.

Andrew Basha
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Basha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Basha See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024