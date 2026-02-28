Andrew Basha headshot

Andrew Basha News: Four points in Medicine Hat win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Basha scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 8-3 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Basha earned four goals and 11 assists over 11 contests in February. That puts him at 11 goals and 35 points through 23 appearances at the WHL level this season, surpassing his 29 points in the same number of games with the Tigers during the 2024-25 regular season. The Flames prospect has dabbled in some pro experience, and he'll likely be a full-time option for AHL Calgary in 2026-27.

Andrew Basha
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Basha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Basha See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024