Andrew Basha headshot

Andrew Basha News: Three-point game in WHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Basha scored twice and added an assist in WHL Medicine Hat's 8-3 win over Red Deer on Saturday.

Basha reached the 50-point mark in just his 32nd game of the WHL campaign. He's at 18 goals and 32 assists since rejoining the Tigers after a quiet stint with AHL Calgary. Basha should be ready for a full-time move to the AHL in 2026-27, though he'll look to keep contributing during Medicine Hat's playoff run this spring.

Andrew Basha
Calgary Flames
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