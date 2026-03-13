Andrew Basha News: Three points for Tigers in win

Basha scored a goal and logged two assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 6-3 win over Lethbridge on Friday.

Basha had gone two games without a point after a 13-game point streak. He bounced back with a big game Friday to help lead the Tigers to a win. The 20-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 44 points and a plus-21 rating across 29 appearances with Medicine Hat this season.